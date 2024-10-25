Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, watch as U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, use a RT240 rough terrain container handler to lift a 120M road grader during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8725253
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-BA875-2769
|Resolution:
|5880x3920
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.