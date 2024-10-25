Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 11]

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, watch as U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, use a RT240 rough terrain container handler to lift a 120M road grader during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    This work, MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

