MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, demonstrate to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, how to use various compact track loader attachments during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)