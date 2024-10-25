Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 6 of 11]

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, show Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, demonstrate how to use their compact track loader during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    This work, MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keen Sword, ADR, Bilateral, Engineer, Cross-train, equipment, Vehicle
    Engineer
    Bilateral
    equipment
    Keen Sword
    Cross-train
    ADR

