MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, show Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, demonstrate how to use their compact track loader during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)