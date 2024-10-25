MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, discuss airfield damage repair during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)