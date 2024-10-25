Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, watches as U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, respond to a simulated protest during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 23:20
|Photo ID:
|8725111
|VIRIN:
|241026-M-MJ417-2100
|Resolution:
|7951x5355
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
