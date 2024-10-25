Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot [Image 9 of 10]

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, watches as U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, respond to a simulated protest during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8725111
    VIRIN: 241026-M-MJ417-2100
    Resolution: 7951x5355
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Riot
    Response
    Simulated
    Bilateral
    Keen Sword
    KS25

