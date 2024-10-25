Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, respond to a simulated protest during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8725103
    VIRIN: 241026-M-MJ417-2210
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot
    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members respond to simulated riot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Riot
    Response
    Simulated
    Bilateral
    Keen Sword
    Unilateral
    KS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download