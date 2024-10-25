Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Arrives in Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Boxer Arrives in Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    10.30.2024

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 30, 2024) — Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit, Oct, 30. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
