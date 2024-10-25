USS Boxer Arrives in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 30, 2024) — Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit, Oct, 30. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)