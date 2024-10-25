Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    1st Lt. Travis Bernard, a T-38C Talon instructor pilot assigned to the 25 Flying Training Squadron tours local community health partners across the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. In touring the flightline, the community health partners were able to see the impact they make on the bases mission to produce world-class pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
