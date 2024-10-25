Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Travis Bernard, a T-38C Talon instructor pilot assigned to the 25 Flying Training Squadron tours local community health partners across the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. In touring the flightline, the community health partners were able to see the impact they make on the bases mission to produce world-class pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)