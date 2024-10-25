Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from tribal emergency management programs throughout Washington state and members of the Washington Military Department gather at the 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024. Hosted by the Washington Military Department, the forum welcomed emergency management representatives from over 20 tribes to discuss readiness, response capabilities, and new techniques in emergency planning. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)