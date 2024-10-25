Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Robert Ezelle, director of the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division (EMD), discusses EMD planning and legislative updates at the 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024. Hosted by the Washington Military Department, the forum welcomed emergency management representatives from over 20 tribes across Washington state to discuss readiness, response capabilities, and new techniques in emergency planning. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 20:10
    Photo ID: 8724935
    VIRIN: 241023-Z-YS961-7947
    Resolution: 4136x2757
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray
    Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency management
    Washington
    National Guard
    domestic response
    Tribal Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download