Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

Desiree Markishtum, emergency coordinator for the Quinault Indian Nation Emergency Management Program, introduces himself to attendees of the 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024. Hosted by the Washington Military Department, the forum welcomed emergency management representatives from over 20 tribes across Washington state to discuss readiness, response capabilities, and new techniques in emergency planning. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)