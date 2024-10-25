Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Col. John DaLomba, the commander of the 71st Medical Group, welcomes local community health partners to the clinic at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 19:38
    VIRIN: 241010-F-UE447-1050
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

