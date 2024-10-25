Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

    Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    The 71st Medical Group opens its doors to local community health partners at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. Touring local community health partners allowed Team Vance to demonstrate how the Enid-Vance community partnership helps produce world-class pilots for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8724925
    VIRIN: 241010-F-UE447-1036
    Resolution: 4762x3025
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    medical
    clinic
    Community Parternship
    71st medical group

