Local Enid Community Health Partners Tour Vance Air Force Base

The 71st Medical Group opens its doors to local community health partners at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. Touring local community health partners allowed Team Vance to demonstrate how the Enid-Vance community partnership helps produce world-class pilots for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)