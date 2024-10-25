A Soldier and an Award Winning Marathon Runner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Cruz Ortiz-Ramirez, a Field Artillery Officer assigned to 1-37 Field Artillery, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, poses for a photograph at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Oct. 2, 2024. Ortiz-Ramirez was awarded the first-place male trophy in the 50-mile Do-Wacka-Do- trail run in Erick, Oklahoma. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)