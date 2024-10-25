Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flight Week at Vance Air Force Base

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Night Flight Week at Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A long exposure photo captures the planes that are used to train world-class pilots during night flights at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force illustration Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8724912
    VIRIN: 241010-F-UE447-1102
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flight Week at Vance Air Force Base, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    71st Flying Training Wing
    night photography
    Vance Air Force Base (AFB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download