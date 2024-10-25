USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in Western Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in the Western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 29. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)