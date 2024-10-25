Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in Western Pacific Ocean

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in Western Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in the Western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 29. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8724707
    VIRIN: 241029-N-IK052-1154
    Resolution: 4471x2981
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McCampbell (DDG 85) steams in Western Pacific Ocean, by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 85
    USS McCampbell (DDG 85)
    PhotoEx
    DESRON 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download