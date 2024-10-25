Pick-up Zone Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) signals to a UH-60 Blackhawk during a Long-Range Large-Scale air assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle on April 24, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The L2A2 included the movement of both personnel and military equipment across multiple different sites before returning to post. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

