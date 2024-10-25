Pick-up Zone Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) signals to a UH-60 Blackhawk during a Long-Range Large-Scale air assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle on April 24, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The L2A2 included the movement of both personnel and military equipment across multiple different sites before returning to post. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)