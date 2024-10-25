USS Makin Island Holds CPR Training

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Ceballos gives CPR training in medical aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Oct. 29, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
