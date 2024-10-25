Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Holds CPR Training [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Holds CPR Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Ceballos gives CPR training in medical aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Oct. 29, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

