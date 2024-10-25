USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Engineering Department Daily Oprerations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (October 28, 2024) Hull Technician Fireman Cameron Cuny, from Chico, California, assigned to engineering department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), grinds a piece of steel in the machine shop, Oct. 28, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)