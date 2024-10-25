Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Engineering Department Daily Oprerations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Engineering Department Daily Oprerations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (October 28, 2024) Hull Technician Fireman Cameron Cuny, from Chico, California, assigned to engineering department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), grinds a piece of steel in the machine shop, Oct. 28, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8724554
    VIRIN: 241028-N-IQ220-1084
    Resolution: 5904x3936
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Engineering Department Daily Oprerations, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    U.S. Navy
    IQ220
    Balisage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download