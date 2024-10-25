A U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade fires an M4 rifle during the training readiness assessment program designed to validate their readiness to support security force partners, Oct. 29, Ft. Moore, Ga. Army Advisors are building readiness to support security force partners in any situation from competition to crisis to conflict. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8724300
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-JZ147-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|53.53 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.