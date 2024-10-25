Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Qualification Range [Image 1 of 6]

    M4 Qualification Range

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army Advisors complete a six mile ruck march before qualifying with the M4 rifle during the training readiness assessment program designed to validate their readiness to support security force partners, Oct. 29, Ft. Moore, Ga. Army Advisors are building readiness to support security force partners in any situation from competition to crisis to conflict. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8724295
    VIRIN: 241029-A-JZ147-1000
    This work, M4 Qualification Range [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

