Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Antilles High School JROTC cadet is recognized nationally

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Antilles High School JROTC cadet is recognized nationally

    PUERTO RICO

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Idrian A. Malavé Torres, a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet from the Antilles High School (AHS), was awarded the Legion of Valor Award Bronze Cross for Scholastic & Achievement in recognition to his exceptional performance and outstanding contributions to the program, Oct 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8724284
    VIRIN: 241017-A-cc868-3001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 194.91 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antilles High School JROTC cadet is recognized nationally, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Antilles High School JROTC cadet is recognized nationally

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download