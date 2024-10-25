Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB hosts 3rd quarter load crew competition [Image 4 of 4]

    SJAFB hosts 3rd quarter load crew competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman David Galahity ,left, a conventional maintenance technician assigned to the 4th Munitions Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Eddie Sheppard, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron, participate in an annual load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. Each quarter, load crews from each unit compete based on their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

