SJAFB hosts 3rd quarter load crew competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caitlyn Ruttner, left, and Airman 1st Class Xavier Ortiz, weapons load crew members assigned to the 4th Munitions Squadron, participate in an annual load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. Each quarter, load crews from each unit compete based on their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)