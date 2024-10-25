U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ashley Harner and 2nd Lt. Emily Hazard, 80th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiology, pose in front of a T-6A Texan II during a Combat Women in Aviation event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. This event marked the first Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program to showcase various aviation careers and the importance of diversity in maintaining the U.S. Air Force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8723686
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-PI787-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Katie McKee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.