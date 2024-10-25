Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lara Richmond, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program instructor pilot, puts gear on a Wichita Falls Independent School District student during a Combat Women in Aviation event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. This event marked the first Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program to showcase various aviation careers and the importance of diversity in maintaining the U.S. Air Force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)