    Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program [Image 8 of 10]

    Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lara Richmond, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program instructor pilot, puts gear on a Wichita Falls Independent School District student during a Combat Women in Aviation event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. This event marked the first Combat Women in Aviation fly-in hosted by the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program to showcase various aviation careers and the importance of diversity in maintaining the U.S. Air Force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8723682
    VIRIN: 241025-F-PI787-1008
    Resolution: 3463x5205
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    ENJJPT
    80th FTW

