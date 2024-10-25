Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Region hosts multifunctional workshop

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Central Region hosted its annual multi-functional workshop Sept. 24-26. More than 500 employees attended the hybrid event. During the three days, approximately 20 subject matter experts gave presentations on a variety of topics, including fraud awareness, DCMA Vision, Resource Workload Model, contracts, safety, training and developmental opportunities, and Section 508 compliance. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    This work, Central Region hosts multifunctional workshop, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    workshop
    DCMA
    Central Region

