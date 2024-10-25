Central Region hosts multifunctional workshop

The Central Region hosted its annual multi-functional workshop Sept. 24-26. More than 500 employees attended the hybrid event. During the three days, approximately 20 subject matter experts gave presentations on a variety of topics, including fraud awareness, DCMA Vision, Resource Workload Model, contracts, safety, training and developmental opportunities, and Section 508 compliance. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)
