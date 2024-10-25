National FFA 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Porter (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Donald Fulton, Army Recruiters with the Indy Metro South Recruiting Company, Indianapolis Recruiting Battalion, engage with interested high school students at the United States Army interactive display during the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention on October 24, 2024.