Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National FFA 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National FFA 2024

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Porter (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Donald Fulton, Army Recruiters with the Indy Metro South Recruiting Company, Indianapolis Recruiting Battalion, engage with interested high school students at the United States Army interactive display during the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention on October 24, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8723376
    VIRIN: 241024-A-KL974-7261
    Resolution: 5736x3324
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National FFA 2024, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Future Farmers of America
    Army Recruiters
    National FFA
    FFA Convention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download