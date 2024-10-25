HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bookmarks designed by graphic illustrator Tracy Tao-Moore for U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky. Deaf since birth, Tao-Moore discusses client’s needs through communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, provided by HRC. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock)