Bookmarks designed by graphic illustrator Tracy Tao-Moore for U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky. Deaf since birth, Tao-Moore discusses client’s needs through communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, provided by HRC. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock)
HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month
