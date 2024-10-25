HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deaf since birth, Tracy Tao-Moore works on a graphic design for U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Oct. 23, 2024, at Fort Knox, Ky. With the assistance of communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, provided by HRC, she can discuss her client’s needs. Tao-Moore said such accommodations enable her and other individuals with disabilities to do their jobs, give their best effort and make valuable contributions to their employers. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock)