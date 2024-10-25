Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 2 of 5]

    HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Deaf since birth, Tracy Tao-Moore joined U.S. Army Human Resources Command as a graphic illustrator in April 1996. With the assistance of communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, provided by HRC, she can discuss her client’s needs. Tao-Moore said such accommodations enable her and other individuals with disabilities to do their jobs, give their best effort and make valuable contributions to their employers. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock)

