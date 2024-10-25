O’Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-NO999-4037 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 26, 2024) A U.S. Sailor fast ropes from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) during maritime interdiction operations. (Official U.S. Navy Photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring names on the aircraft)