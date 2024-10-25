241025-N-NO999-4053 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILTY (Oct. 25, 2024) U.S. Sailors heave a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8723266
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-NO999-4053
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|962.62 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, O’Kane conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.