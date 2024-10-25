O’Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-NO999-4019 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILTY (Oct. 25, 2024) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)