Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-NO999-2102 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 25, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate connects the fueling hose to fuel station seven on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)