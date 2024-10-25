Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron execute Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Beverly Herd is the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness exercise, which provides Airmen the opportunity to practice their skills in a simulated contingency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 05:27
|Photo ID:
|8723193
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-OS776-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51 CES Mustangs flex RADR skills, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training