    51 CES Mustangs flex RADR skills

    51 CES Mustangs flex RADR skills

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron execute Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Beverly Herd is the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness exercise, which provides Airmen the opportunity to practice their skills in a simulated contingency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51 CES Mustangs flex RADR skills, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

