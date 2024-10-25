Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer conducts Non-Lethal Weapon Certification [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer conducts Non-Lethal Weapon Certification

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Don Tisdale, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Yuma, Arizona, dons protective gear during a non-lethal weapons certification on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 26, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:13
    Photo ID: 8723179
    VIRIN: 241026-N-JB475-1030
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

