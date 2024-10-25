Boxer conducts Non-Lethal Weapon Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Don Tisdale, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Yuma, Arizona, dons protective gear during a non-lethal weapons certification on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 26, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)