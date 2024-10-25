Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines compete in DC Olympics [Image 1 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines compete in DC Olympics

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) celebrate winning the damage control olympics in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 27, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

