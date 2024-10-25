Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Visited by the American Red Cross Emotional Support Dogs [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Visited by the American Red Cross Emotional Support Dogs

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), pet emotional support dogs from the American Red Cross in the ship’s hangar bay, Oct. 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8723030
    VIRIN: 241029-N-YM856-1261
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Visited by the American Red Cross Emotional Support Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Red Cross
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Emotional Support Dogs

