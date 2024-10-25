NWS Yorktown ASF academy completion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (October 28, 2024) CS2 Elijah Louissaint, is presented with a Certificate of Completion of the installation’s rigorous Auxiliary Security Force Academy by ENS Darelle Moore, Security Officer onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The two week long academy was taught be members of the installation’s Security Department, and provides graduates the requisite skillset and knowledge base to serve as augmented members of the installation’s Security Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).