    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 13]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241026-N-NF288-054 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
