Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, with the F-35 Demonstration Team, approach a U.S. Air Force KC-135 for in-flight refueling en route to their next airshow at Pensacola, Florida, on 28 October, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team travels to various bases to showcase the capabilities of the most advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8722817
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-KY209-1004
|Resolution:
|7127x5091
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.