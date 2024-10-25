Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, with the F-35 Demonstration Team, approaches. the boom arm of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 for in-flight refueling en route to its next airshow at Pensacola, Florida, on 28 October, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team travels to various bases to showcase the capabilities of the most advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8722815
    VIRIN: 241028-F-KY209-1003
    Resolution: 4791x3833
    Size: 774.8 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow
    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow
    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow
    F-35A Demo Team refuels en route to airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow
    F-35
    Airpower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download