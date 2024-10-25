Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Green Majano anemones attached to a rock on display in a Waikiki Aquarium tank are featured in support of the Navy's large scale removal of invasive species in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024 at the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki aquarium, which begins Oct. 28, 2024. The Waikiki Aquarium tank also holds other invasive species that have taken over areas of Pearl Harbor including the Kenya tree coral (Capnella spicata), the Pulse coral (Unomia stolonifera), the Hammer coral, and the Rhodactis mushroom coral, a green corallimorph. This tank exhibit is part of the week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, and also includes talks and webinars about invasive species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

