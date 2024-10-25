Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241028-N-PG545-1019, Boston, Mass.(October 28, 2024) Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva, from San Jose, California, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during a school concert at Berklee College of Music. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8722780
    VIRIN: 241028-N-PQ545-1119
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download