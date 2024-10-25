U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-PG545-1019, Boston, Mass.(October 28, 2024) Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva, from San Jose, California, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during a school concert at Berklee College of Music. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)