U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music

241028-N-PG545-1044, Boston, Mass.(October 28, 2024) Professor Ayn Inserto conducts the U.S. Navy Band Commodores as they perform one of her own compositions during a concert at Berklee College of Music, where she teaches. U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform a concert for students at Berklee College of Music during their national tour. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)