U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Berklee College of Music

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-PG545-1035, Boston, Mass.(October 28, 2024) U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform a concert for students at Berklee College of Music during their national tour. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)