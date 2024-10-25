Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof ROE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ethan Bean, Baltimore District, Katie Blanton, St. Louis District and Rolando Sanidad, Baltimore District assist Polk County resident

with their Blue Roof application, Oct. 28 at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale, Florida.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. As part of that mission, USACE will deploy Mobile Communications Vehicles (MCVs) to Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties starting Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 through Nov. 1, 2024. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)