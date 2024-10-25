Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breast Cancer Summit: U.S. Navy's top officer thanks Murtha Cancer Center for care at breast cancer summit

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations, the first woman to hold the position and the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was successfully treated for breast cancer at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed earlier this year.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy's top officer thanks Murtha Cancer Center for care at annual breast cancer summit

