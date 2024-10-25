Breast Cancer Summit: U.S. Navy's top officer thanks Murtha Cancer Center for care at breast cancer summit

U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations, the first woman to hold the position and the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was successfully treated for breast cancer at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed earlier this year.
U.S. Navy's top officer thanks Murtha Cancer Center for care at annual breast cancer summit
